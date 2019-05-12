Khloe Kardashian Celebrates First Mother's Day as a Single Mom and Shares Sweet Pic With True

Khloe opted to forgive Tristan for his alleged cheating. An insider told E! News in May 2018, days before Mother's Day, that the basketball player "has fully moved back in and they are a family. He made a promise to Khloe and it was enough for her to take him back. She can't imagine being a single mom and giving up her dream life she had planned with Tristan."

Khloe ended up spending her first Mother's Day as a mom back at their house in Cleveland. Tristan was away with his team on the actual holiday, but he did mark the day for his then-partner. A source told E! News at the time, "He has been trying very hard to show her that he is committed to her and True. Tristan had a wake-up call and is trying to show Khloe he is a changed man."

Khloe and Tristan and their daughter later spent the summer at her home in L.A. during the NBA off-season. In June, the two celebrated her birthday together with family and friends. In early September, they went on a tropical vacation with True.

Amid their united front, many fans continuously criticized Khloe over her decision to forgive Tristan for his alleged cheating. The reality star wrote to one of them on Instagram in September, "I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat. I'm saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is 'crap.' Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it's completely untrue."