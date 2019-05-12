Khloe Kardashian Celebrates First Mother's Day as a Single Mom and Shares Sweet Pic With True

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 12, 2019 10:34 AM

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Mother's Day 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her first Mother's Day as an official single mom, following a year of much relationship turmoil, but she isn't letting that get her down.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a selfie showing her holding daughter True Thompson, 1, with the two bearing huge smiles.

"It's Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother's Day," she wrote.

This is Khloe's second Mother's Day as a mom and the first as a single parent, following her recent breakup with True's dad, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe had given birth to True in Cleveland in April 2018, just days after the eruption of a cheating scandal involving the NBA star. Amid the drama, which caused Khloe much grief and also sparked tension between him and her family, he was present for the birth.

Stars Celebrate Mother's Day 2019

"I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter," Khloe explained to her followers. "I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True."

She continued, "I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this would ever happen to me but I'm still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed."

Khloe opted to forgive Tristan for his alleged cheating. An insider told E! News in May 2018, days before Mother's Day, that the basketball player "has fully moved back in and they are a family. He made a promise to Khloe and it was enough for her to take him back. She can't imagine being a single mom and giving up her dream life she had planned with Tristan."

Khloe ended up spending her first Mother's Day as a mom back at their house in Cleveland. Tristan was away with his team on the actual holiday, but he did mark the day for his then-partner. A source told E! News at the time, "He has been trying very hard to show her that he is committed to her and True. Tristan had a wake-up call and is trying to show Khloe he is a changed man." 

Khloe and Tristan and their daughter later spent the summer at her home in L.A. during the NBA off-season. In June, the two celebrated her birthday together with family and friends. In early September, they went on a tropical vacation with True.

Amid their united front, many fans continuously criticized Khloe over her decision to forgive Tristan for his alleged cheating. The reality star wrote to one of them on Instagram in September, "I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat. I'm saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is 'crap.' Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it's completely untrue."

 

 

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

This past fall, Khloe, Tristan and True celebrated Halloween and Thanksgiving together with friends at their home in Cleveland. He did not join the reality star and his daughter on Christmas. Khloe and True celebrated the holiday back in L.A. with her family. A source told E! News that Tristan didn't "have a lot of flexibility" in his basketball schedule. Days later, the two reunited in Cleveland to ring in the New Year together.

But things came crashing down in late February. Khloe and Tristan called it quits amid allegations he and Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner's BFF, had had an intimate encounter at a party. The Kardashian-Jenner family immediately severed their ties with Jordyn

Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Instagram

On Twitter, Tristan denied the recent reports about his alleged cheating after they came out, then deleted his tweet. Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to give her side of the story, saying that the NBA star kissed her while she was drunk at a party at his house and that she apologized to Khloe for it. She also said, "I know I'm not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together." 

Khloe responded with anger, and placed the blame on Jordyn, which drew fan criticism. Khloe later had a change of heart.

"I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have," she said. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time."

"What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me," she continued. "Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Amid their split, Khloe and Tristan would go on to reunite at True's first birthday party this past April. In videos posted from the bash, the exes did not interact much.

"Khloe was very happy that Tristan showed up," a source told E! News. "The day was a success and drama free."

Another source said the party was a "difficult place for Tristan to walk into," so the fact that he attended made Khloe "very happy for True."

