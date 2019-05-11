Kim Kardashian Says 4th Child Is "Most Calm and Chill" and Shares New Baby Shower Photos

Kim Kardashian says her and Kanye West's newborn son, their fourth child, is "the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced on Friday that the boy was born, via surrogate like his sister Chicago West, 1. While neither Kim nor Kanye have revealed the baby's name, or shared a photo of him, she has slowly been revealing some information about the child as their family bonds with their new addition. Kim tweeted on Friday the boy is "perfect" and looks like Chicago's twin. In an interview with E! News, her mother Kris Jenner concurred.

On Saturday, Kim posted on Instagram new photos from the CBD and meditation-themed baby shower she had had late last month, writing, "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he's here! He's so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

In addition to Chicago, Kim and Kanye's new addition joins big sister North West, 5, and brother Saint West, 3.

Kim's family and friends such as Larsa Pippenand Paris Hilton had attended her baby shower. See photos from the event, including the new pics shared on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Baby Shower

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West

Kim and her daughter make their way through the party.

Kim Kardashian, Family, Baby Shower

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Family

Kim appears with grandma MJ, Kris Jenner, daughters North West and Chicago West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick, and Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster.

Kim Kardashian, Friends, Baby Shower

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Girl Power

Kim appears with her besties.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Baby Shower

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Saint West

Kim walks with her son.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Friends, Baby Shower

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

BFFs

Kim appears with sister Kourtney Kardashian and several of her girlfriends, including Paris Hilton.

Sara Foster, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Sara Foster

Sara Foster and Kanye West

The actress takes a photo with Kim's hubby.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Kim Kardashian

The guest of honor.

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

The model and Lip Sync Battle star takes a selfie video.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Larsa Pippen

Kim Kardashian

BFF Larsa Pippen was very impressed.

Olivia Pierson, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Olivia Pierson

The star of the new E! show Relatively Nat & Liv takes a selfie video.

Sara Foster, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Sara Foster

Getting Candid

Sara Foster lets it all out.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Gifts!

Baby West No. 4 did receive some presents.

Sara Foster, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Sara Foster

Oops!

Someone thought Kim and Kanye West were expecting a girl! Sara Foster will be exchanging her gift.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Larsa Pippen

Reefer Madness

The party contained products infused with CBD, a compound found in cannabis, which does not get you high but can alleviate conditions like anxiety.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West

The guest of honor appears with her eldest daughter.

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Nicole Williams

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

BFFs again!

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Nicole Williams

The Girls

Kim invited a slew of girlfriends to the bash.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Guess His Name

Guests were invited to guess baby No. 4's name.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Slide Over Here

Guests were gifted Yeezy footwear.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Time to Relax

Guests were invited to create their own CBD-infused bath products.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Larsa Pippen

All Zen

CBD-infused bath oils and other products are on display.

