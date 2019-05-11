Constance Wu Clarifies Comments About Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Amid Backlash

Constance Wu wants to "unmuddle" the misconceptions about her social media remarks regarding the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat, and wants you to hear her "truth."

ABC announced on Friday that it had renewed the sitcom for a sixth season. Wu, who last year became more famous due to her role in the film Crazy Rich Asians, later tweeted, "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F--k." When a person congratulated her on the show's renewal and called it "great news," she replied, "No it's not." The 37-year-old actress tried to walk back her comments, and added that she is "so grateful" for the show's renewal.

While her remarks puzzled many fans, acting industry insiders and aficionados had speculated that Wu had film projects in the works that would need to be canceled or postponed in the event of a Fresh Off the Boat renewal. And they were correct. On Saturday, Wu released a lengthy statement on Twitter.

"I love FOTB," she said. "I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB."