The TV Bloodbath Begins: Keep Up With All the Renewals and Cancellations So Far

by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 10, 2019 5:57 PM
What a time to be alive and also a TV fan.
Networks are cancelling and renewing shows left and right, almost too fast for one person to keep up with. Life in Pieces? Blindspot? American Housewife? The Bachelor? The Passage???
It's a lot, and we get it, and we're here for you. To help you not go crazy, we're going a little crazy and keeping track of every renewal and cancellation that has so far been announced ahead of next week's big Upfront presentations of all the new shows ready to take the place of all the canceled shows.
As always, in our Renewed or Canceled gallery, you can see every bit of TV news that has been handed out so far.
Below, you can see all of the shows that have been renewed or canceled or the shows that are still awaiting judgment, and will likely face it over the next few days.
Spoiler alert: If you're looking for any shows on The CW, you can rest easy. They didn't cancel a single show this year, and they're also adding three new shows, because The CW loves us and just wants us to be happy, probably.
The other networks? No such luck.
Scroll on down and take a look at the news so far!
NBC
Viewers should feel bad for not watching this comedy.
Earlier: This comedy never got additional episodes from NBC and is as good as canceled.
NBC
By no means will This Is Us get canceled. Renewal is coming, and rumors indicate it'll be for multiple seasons.
NBC
A disappointing debut didn't really course correct in the key 18-49 demographic. It could go either way.
NBC
Ratings fell between the first and second season (the first was not well-rated), so don't expect to return to school here.
NBC
Ratings are not on Abby's side here.
NBC
The fifth season will be the last for this drama.
NBC
NBC's newest conspiracy drama is a strong performer on DVR, but has shed viewers as weeks went by.
Fox
Despite strong ratings and an acclaimed cast, Fox pulled the plug on this sitcom.
Earlier: Expect these Kids to come back.
Fox
One and done for this series starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar.
Earlier: Despite fan-favorite source material, Fox has yet to renew The Passage. Ratings fell after premiere, but remained pretty stable after. Could go either way.
Fox
Despite star power, it's not looking good for this legal drama.
Fox
After countless headlines, Fox gave the show a lethal injection.
Earlier: A renewal is unlikely here. As ratings fell, Damon Wayans said he was leaving the show...Despite walking back some comments, the future doesn't look good.
Fox
Ratings took a nosedive in season two. Is Seth MacFarlane enough to keep the show afloat?
Fox
Star will not return to Fox.
CBS
David Boreanaz is back on the watch.
Earlier: Military dramas are CBS's bread and butter, it'll be back.
CBS
The remake of the classic show and movie of the same name will return for a third season.
Earlier: Shemar Moore's police procedural will likely return.
CBS
Despite the controversy, Bull rides again.
Earlier: Michael Weatherly's drama was at the center of some controversy, and ratings have fallen. Enough to warrant cancellation?
CBS
The drama starring Téa Leoni will return for season six.
Earlier: Possibly the network's last "prestige" drama, Madam Secretary has some very famous fans. It's been hailed for its accurate portrayal of politics. If it comes back, it could be as a final season victory lap.
CBS
Season 10 is happening!
Earlier: This CBS drama is getting long in the tooth, but ratings are still strong for the Friday-night show.
CBS
Lucas Till crafted his way to another season.
Earlier: It takes a lot for CBS to cancel a show, so this will likely be back.
CBS
He's back, with a plan.
Earlier: Matt LeBlanc's sitcom you probably forgot he had! It'll likely return.
CBS
This drama starring Dana Delany just premiered to decent ratings, but the jury is still out on renewal chances.
CBS
Murphy Brown will not return after just one new season on CBS.
CBS
CBS has said goodbye to this comedy after just one season.
CBS
This comedy only lasted one season at CBS.
Cliff Lipson/CBS
The fourth season will be the last.
ABC
The kids may be alright, but the show is not.
EARLIER: ABC's family sitcom brand is strong. Strong enough to get this show another season? TBD.
ABC
Case closed for this legal thriller.
EARLIER: This new drama from Marcia Clark is definitely on the chopping block.
ABC
ABC handed out a two-season order to the medical drama.
Earlier: ABC is not going to cancel Grey's Anatomy, it just hasn't formally renewed the series for season 16.
ABC
Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff is taking over, so expect more crossover.
Earlier: With Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, ABC is likely going to keep as many of her shows around as possible.
ABC
Season six is coming!
Earlier: If and when ABC is ready to let Viola Davis go, they'll likely play up the final season of HTGAWM.
ABC
Despite the producers behind it, it's case closed for this ABC drama.
Earlier: Another Shondaland show, this one has struggled more in the ratings and is definitely on the bubble.
ABC
Despite strong ratings and critical acclaim, ABC canceled the comedy.
Earlier: Expect to have Micah Fowler and Minnie Driver back again.
ABC
ABC called it quits with this divorce comedy.
Earlier: Season two of the comedy tumbled in the ratings leaving its future uncertain.
ABC
Dax Shepard and Lake Bell will be back on ABC.
ABC
Nathan Fillion's return to ABC was well-received, and he will be back for a season two.
ABC
Big names don't always equal big ratings. The price tag may be too much for a second season.
ABC
The ABC sitcom just hit 100 episodes, and it will return for a season six.
ABC
Expect to see Katy Mixon back on your TV next year, as this comedy will be back for a fourth season.
ABC
One of the few breakout hits of the season, Single Parents will return to ABC for a season two.
ABC
ABC's new Goldbergs spinoff will likely return for a second season.
ABC
Ratings are still decent for this family comedy now in its sixth season. It'll be back.
