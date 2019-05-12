Don't Miss Joss & Main's 48-Hour $20 Decor Sale

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., May. 12, 2019 6:00 AM
We're big home décor fans over here. But, if you're on our page, you already know how said hobby can quickly add up. One quick internet search for a throw pillow all of a sudden turns into $100+ spent on home décor items you didn't know you needed. We've accepted the fact that this is who we are as people, so that's why we're big on sales. And when Joss & Main, one of our favorite sites, has a flash 48-Hour sale on $20 and under home items, we're there.
It's only live from May 12, 9 a.m. EST to May 14, 9 a.m. EST, so don't sit on it, friends!
There's no other way to serve milk than in these chic jars, if you ask us.
This whimsical pot sets a fun and inviting tone.
Add a little nature to your desk with this serene plant moment.
Awww, these balloon animal salt and pepper shakers are too cute!
Elevate your kitchen level to expert with this ingenious (and chic) cheese board.
This is pretty (and it's good luck, too), so we'll put it somewhere where it can be seen.
Add a coastal vibe to your living room by adding this coral sculpture in the mix.
Why is this bicycle throw pillow so precious to us?
Hello is always a good opener, so put this near the front door.
Oh, is your rolling pin not made of marble? Might want to scoop this one up ASAP.
We'd serve fresh berries in this cute bowl (just sayin').
New curtains always spruce up a space. We're very into these grommet ones, btw.
We love the idea of outdoor throw pillows in a bright, fun pattern.
Indoors or out, we're V. into this hanging planter.
We envision this tucked on a bookcase somewhere quaint.
Have we mentioned how much we live for a throw pillow addition?
Potted plants are always a good investment.
