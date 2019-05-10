Is Constance Wu Mad That Fresh Off the Boat Got Renewed?

What's going on, Constance Wu?

After news broke that Fresh Off the Boat had been renewed for a sixth season on ABC, the actress, who has starred on the show for five seasons and also recently starred in Crazy Rich Asians, expressed some surprising reactions on Twitter.

First, she tweeted, "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F--k."

Then, "F--king hell."

In case you thought these reactions were not about Fresh Off the Boat's renewal, a fan responded to Wu's second tweet with, "Congrats on your renewal! Great news :)" and Wu's response was, "No it's not."