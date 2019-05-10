Priyanka Chopra Talks Starting a Family With Husband and Unofficial Stylist Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to starting a family with Nick Jonas, her husband of five months and...stylist?

The 36-year-old dished on the pair's relationship in an interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the launch of Vineyard Vines for Target (available in stores and online on May 18), held at Brookfield Place in New York City on Thursday, three days before Mother's Day 2019.

Priyanka talked about her holiday plans with her mother and Nick's, and was asked if she herself was looking forward to becoming a mom some day.

"Yeah. Always. I've always wanted to," she said. "I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen."

In October, two months before her and Nick's wedding, Priyanka told E! News, "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"

"I definitely want to be a father someday," Nick said on Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz, in an interview posted after the couple's wedding. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."