What It's Really Like to Be a Contestant on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette

So you want to be a contestant on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette?

Or you don't, but you'd still like to know what it's like to be one? You've come to the right place!

We here at E! News are doing our best to answer some of the most burning questions about what life is like on TV's most prolific dating show, and honestly, it doesn't sound all that fun. You get your phone taken away, you get no personal space, your free time is all spent in a house or a hotel room or a cold pool, and in all likelihood, you will get dumped. You've got about a 1/30 chance of not getting dumped, in fact.

But on the bright side, you can eat pretty much whatever you want, so that's cool!