Relive Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton's Decades-Long Friendship

Is it 2006 again?
It may be more than a decade since Paris Hilton's infamous debut single, "Stars Are Blind," but it feels like we're in a bit of a time warp considering the heiress has dropped a new single titled, "Best Friend's Ass." The star sparked some buzz a week ago when she shared a clip of herself with Kim Kardashian, teasing they were working on a secret project together. That project is an upcoming music video featuring the reality star for the track.
Naturally, the post sparked nostalgia among fans who can remember Hilton and Kardashian's longtime on-and-off friendship. The two, who have known each other since childhood, famously even worked together before their friendship turned to feuding in the late 2000s. However things have seemingly been harmonious between the two in recent years with Hilton attending Christmas parties thrown by the Kardashian family and Kim's most recent baby shower for her fourth child.
Of course, the stars' history is not lost on them. Back in 2014, they happily reunited at former designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday party in Ibiza. "Reminiscing about the 1st time we went to Ibiza in 2006! @parishilton it was so good to see you & catch up!! Loves it lol," the reality star wrote on social media at the time.
In honor of their latest collaboration, relive their friendship with E!'s gallery below:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO LA
Say Cheese
The ladies posed together at the 2006 season premiere of Entourage.
Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli
Dancing Queens
The stars hit the dance floor at a launch event for the T-Mobile Sidekick 3 back in June 2006.
Barry King/WireImage
Cocktail Chic
In June 2006, the stars stepped out at a Dom Pérignon event, dressed to impress in cocktail dresses.
SGranitz/WireImage
Dressed to Impress
The famous friends stepped out together at a Prada event in July 2006.
J. Vespa/WireImage
Paris' Musical Debut
In celebration of Hilton's debut studio album, Paris, her famous friend showed up to support in August 2006.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Red Carpet Ready
The ladies shared a smile at an Us Weekly event in September 2006.
EyesWideOpen/WireImage
Dressing Up in Germany
The stars changed up their wardrobes while in Munich during Oktoberfest in September 2006.
John Stanton/WireImage
Stylish in Sunglasses
Rocking matching looks, Paris and Kim hung out together in Sydney.
PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images
Silver and Gold
Some friends wear friendship bracelets, but Kim and Paris carried coordinating Louis Vuitton bags.
PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images
Hello 2007!
The stars rang in New Year's Day together in Sydney, Australia.
Chris Wolf/FilmMagic
Ladies Night
The two were spotted out and about in Los Angeles in January 2007.
Courtesy of @johnandjoseph
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
The stars celebrated Christmas together in 2016 at the holiday soirée hosted by the Kardashians.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Merry Christmas!
Paris was among the star-studded guests at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party once again in 2018, held at Kim's house that year.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Girl
The reality star helped Hilton celebrate her 38th birthday at a belated party in March 2019.
Instagram / Nicole Williams
Baby on the Way
The friends snapped a selfie at Kim's baby shower for her second son in 2019.