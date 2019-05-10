All the Details on Jax Taylor's "Epic" First Bachelor Party

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor partied with about 40 of his friends, including Lance Bass, at the first of two bachelor parties as he counts down the days until he's a married man.

Taylor, 39, and Cartwright, 30, announced on Instagram last June that they had gotten engaged. The two are set to wed this summer. On Thursday, Taylor and several of his close friends celebrated his upcoming nuptials.

"My friends from the last 15 years came out and surprised me to celebrate," he told E! News exclusively. "We had a blast last night- round two is tonight! We went around town in a party bus, I have the best friends a guy could ask for. I'm lucky... Miami is next for my friends that couldn't make it. Can't wait!"