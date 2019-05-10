TV's Top Couple 2019 Speaks: Why Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia's Aristemo Connected With Fans All Over the World

by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 10, 2019 1:28 PM

Congratulations are finally in order!

After weeks of voting and a week of waiting, we're here to formally announce that the winner of TV's Top Couple 2019 is Aristoteles (Emilio Osorio) and Temo (Joaquin Bondoni) from the Univision telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia...with a little help from the stars themselves. 

In the video above, you can hear the two actors speak about why the couple has resonated so much—and not just with fans. The show was nominated for a Glaad Media Award and even won on Saturday, tying with Netflix's Elite for outstanding scripted Spanish-language TV series. 

Aristemo is even getting their own spinoff, titled Aristemo, that will premiere on Univision on June 24. 

Osorio and Bondoni say they the couple "help to be brave to many people who fear to say who they really are," and "you have only to be free." They say the new spinoff has new characters, new outfits, new looks, new family, and you can hear just how excited they are about the new show in the video above! 

In the final round of TV's Top Couple, Aristemo faced off against David and Patrick of Schitt's Creek, who had a fantastic showing as well throughout the competition. 

Congratulations to all who competed, and to the fans who are the real winners here. May your fingers and your eyes be rested now...so they're ready for our next tournament. 

