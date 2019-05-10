Ciara Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage in "Beauty Marks" Music Video

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 10, 2019 12:40 PM
Ciara dropped her music video for her song "Beauty Mark" on Friday, and it contains a very special surprise for her fans.
The nearly seven-minute clip features never-before-seen footage from her wedding day with Russell Wilson. As fans will recall, the singer and the quarterback tied the knot in an extravagant wedding in England back in 2016.
The video opens with the Grammy winner standing next to her main man at the altar in her custom Roberto Cavalli Couture by Peter Dundas gown. As the mini film continues, it shows several highlights from the couple's big day, including their first-look, their exchanging of vows, their walk down the aisle and their reception dance. The bride's son Future Zahir Wilburn, who served as ring bearer on the big day, makes an adorable cameo, as well.
However, this isn't the only major milestone featured in the video. Ciara, who directed the mini film, also takes fans back to the day she gave birth to her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. Viewers get to see the proud parents' first moments with their little one inside of the hospital and Future's reaction to meeting his sister.
Throughout the intimate video, Ciara tearfully sings her emotional lyrics about finding unconditional love after past pain.
"'Cause you take me as I am. And I take you as you are. With your heart in weathered hands. And the bruises on my heart. That make me who I am. That make you who you are. Baby, when you take my hand. You show me that my scars are beauty marks," she croons.
The song is from Ciara's seventh album, which is also called Beauty Marks.
"My mantra throughout the process of recording this album was about reminding myself that the scars you get from going through life are actually your beauty marks," she said in a statement. "Adversity ends up giving you wisdom and character, and persevering through all those challenges makes you so much stronger. This album is about celebrating the journey that leads you to those Beauty Mark moments."
Watch the clip to see the video.
