America's Got Talent Host Terry Crews Is Here to Teach You How to Pec Pop

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 10, 2019 12:03 PM

Terry Crews is a man of many talents. The former NFL player turned to acting with a breakout role in Everybody Hates Chris and now makes viewers laugh weekly on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He added another job to his impressive resume when he hosted America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Now, he's transitioning over to the main AGT, taking over for Tyra Banks, and adding another new job to his ever-growing roster of gigs: Teacher. In the video above, Crews teaches you, dear reader and watcher, how to pop your pecs.

It's a coveted skill sure to impress, and perhaps startle.

Learn how he does it above.

Photos

Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

Crews takes over the reins of America's Got Talent starting with the season 14 premiere on May 28. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell return as judges. Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough replace Mel B and Heidi Klum.

"Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of AGT: The Champions, and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family," Trish Kinane, president of entertainment programming at Fremantle North America, said in a statement. "They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel."

The reality competition series has stayed on top of the ratings for the last 13 seasons. Last summer, the season Shin Lim won, it averaged around 14 million viewers per episode.

America's Got Talent season 14 premieres Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

