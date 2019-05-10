Grey's Anatomy Renewed Through Season 17 With More Station 19 Crossover

Grey's Anatomy is officially coming back for season 16—and season 17!

ABC announced the long-running medical drama has a two-season order. Ellen Pompeo is staying put. She previously renewed her contract and added producing duties to her workload.

Along with Grey's, ABC announced Station 19 will return for a third season and How to Get Away With Murder will come back for season six.

For season three of Station 19, Grey's anatomy executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will take over. In a press release, ABC said this will give fans "two hours of feels on Thursdays" while "providing seamless crossover narrative on both series."

"I'm thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey's Anatomy, and I'm honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19, as well. To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey's, is an exciting challenge," Vernoff said in a statement.

Pete Nowalk is continuing to oversee How to Get Away With Murder.

"Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans' commitment to TGIT continues," Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers said in a joint statement. "We are so proud of Krista and Pete and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee Station 19 was easy — the creativity she brings to the Grey's Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear."
 
The renewal of these three Shondaland shows comes on the heels of For the People's cancellation.

This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

By no means will This Is Us get canceled. Renewal is coming, and rumors indicate it'll be for multiple seasons.

The Village

NBC

The Village (NBC)

A disappointing debut didn't really course correct in the key 18-49 demographic. It could go either way.

AP Bio, A.P. Bio

NBC

AP Bio (NBC)

Ratings fell between the first and second season (the first was not well-rated), so don't expect to return to school here.

I Feel Bad

NBC

I Feel Bad (NBC)

This comedy never got additional episodes from NBC and is as good as canceled.

Abby's, Natalie Morales

NBC

Abby's (NBC)

Ratings are not on Abby's side here.

Blindspot

NBC

Blindspot (NBC)

This show has been on the bubble before. Will now be the time it slides over to cancellation?

The Enemy Within, NBC

NBC

The Enemy Within (NBC)

NBC's newest conspiracy drama is a strong performer on DVR, but has shed viewers as weeks went by.

The Cool Kids, Fox

Fox

CANCELED: The Cool Kids (Fox)

Despite strong ratings and an acclaimed cast, Fox pulled the plug on this sitcom.

Earlier: Expect these Kids to come back.

The Passage

Fox

CANCELED: The Passage (Fox)

One and done for this series starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Earlier: Despite fan-favorite source material, Fox has yet to renew The Passage. Ratings fell after premiere, but remained pretty stable after. Could go either way.

Proven Innocent, Fox

Fox

Proven Innocent (Fox)

Despite star power, it's not looking good for this legal drama.

Lethal Weapon, Damon Wayans

Fox

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

A renewal is unlikely here. As ratings fell, Damon Wayans said he was leaving the show...Despite walking back some comments, the future doesn't look good.

The Orville

Fox

The Orville (Fox)

Ratings took a nosedive in season two. Is Seth MacFarlane enough to keep the show afloat?

Star Season 2

Fox

Star (Fox)

Fox likes to be in the Lee Daniels business, this will probably be back.

SEAL Team

CBS

RENEWED: SEAL Team (CBS)

David Boreanaz is back on the watch.

Earlier: Military dramas are CBS's bread and butter, it'll be back.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

RENEWED: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

The remake of the classic show and movie of the same name will return for a third season.

Earlier: Shemar Moore's police procedural will likely return.

Bull

CBS

RENEWED: Bull (CBS)

Despite the controversy, Bull rides again.

Earlier: Michael Weatherly's drama was at the center of some controversy, and ratings have fallen. Enough to warrant cancellation?

Madam Secretary, Tea Leoni, Hillary Clinton, Madeline Albright, Colin Powell

CBS

RENEWED: Madam Secretary (CBS)

The drama starring Téa Leoni will return for season six.

Earlier: Possibly the network's last "prestige" drama, Madam Secretary has some very famous fans. It's been hailed for its accurate portrayal of politics. If it comes back, it could be as a final season victory lap.

Hawaii Five-0

CBS

RENEWED: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Season 10 is happening!

Earlier: This CBS drama is getting long in the tooth, but ratings are still strong for the Friday-night show.

MacGyver

CBS

RENEWED: MacGyver (CBS)

Lucas Till crafted his way to another season.

Earlier: It takes a lot for CBS to cancel a show, so this will likely be back.

The Code

CBS

The Code (CBS)

This drama starring Dana Delany just premiered to decent ratings, but the jury is still out on renewal chances.

Murphy Brown

CBS

Murphy Brown (CBS)

While there were rumors the show was already canceled, no decision has been made about the revival.

Happy Together

CBS

Happy Together (CBS)

What started out as one of the hottest projects quickly fizzled. CBS didn't order additional episodes here, so it's not looking great.

Fam, Nina Dobrev

CBS

Fam (CBS)

This could go either way, it depends on the strength of CBS's comedy pilots.

Man With a Plan

CBS

Man With a Plan (CBS)

Matt LeBlanc's sitcom you probably forgot he had! It'll likely return.

Life in Pieces

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Life in Pieces (CBS)

This comedy just returned for its fourth season, so it's a bit early to call.

The Kids Are Alright

ABC

CANCELED: The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

The kids may be alright, but the show is not.

EARLIER: ABC's family sitcom brand is strong. Strong enough to get this show another season? TBD.

The Fix

ABC

CANCELED: The Fix (ABC)

Case closed for this legal thriller.

EARLIER: This new drama from Marcia Clark is definitely on the chopping block.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

RENEWED: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

ABC handed out a two-season order to the medical drama.

Earlier: ABC is not going to cancel Grey's Anatomy, it just hasn't formally renewed the series for season 16.

Station 19, Jaina Lee Ortiz

ABC

RENEWED: Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff is taking over, so expect more crossover.

Earlier: With Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, ABC is likely going to keep as many of her shows around as possible.

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder, HTGAWM

ABC

RENEWED: How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Season six is coming!

Earlier: If and when ABC is ready to let Viola Davis go, they'll likely play up the final season of HTGAWM.

For the People

ABC

CANCELED: For the People (ABC)

Despite the producers behind it, it's case closed for this ABC drama.

Earlier: Another Shondaland show, this one has struggled more in the ratings and is definitely on the bubble.

Bless This Mess

ABC

Bless This Mess (ABC)

Established stars may not be enough to save this comedy. However, it's too soon to tell how it'll do.

The Rookie, Nathan Fillion

ABC

The Rookie (ABC)

Nathan Fillion's return to ABC was well-received, this will likely return.

Whiskey Cavalier

ABC

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC)

Big names don't always equal big ratings. The price tag may be too much for a second season.

Splitting Up Together

ABC

Splitting Up Together (ABC)

Season two of the comedy tumbled in the ratings leaving its future uncertain.

Speechless

ABC

Speechless (ABC)

Expect to have Micah Fowler and Minnie Driver back again.

Fresh Off The Boat

ABC

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

The ABC sitcom just hit 100 episodes, it'll be back.

American Housewife

ABC

American Housewife (ABC)

Expect to see Katy Mixon back on your TV next year.

Single Parents

ABC

Single Parents (ABC)

One of the few breakout hits of the season, Single Parents will likely return to ABC.

Schooled

ABC

Schooled (ABC)

ABC's new Goldbergs spinoff will likely return for a second season.

The Goldbergs

ABC

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Ratings are still decent for this family comedy now in its sixth season. It'll be back.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

