The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Hannah Brown Reveals "I Can See My Husband in This Room"

Hannah Brown is ready to find love. Why else would she be starring in The Bachelorette?

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the season 15 premiere, Hannah greets her suitors with a heartfelt toast. She's thankful these 30 men decided to say "yes" and take a chance with her.

"I'm not perfect. I'm going to stumble over my words, I'm going to make mistakes—and you are too. I don't want perfect, I want real," Hannah says in the exclusive preview above. "I'm going to be real with you, and I want you to be real back in return with me. And if you're not, if that's not what you want, then I'm not the girl for you.