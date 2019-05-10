Jon Gosselin Wishes Sextuplets a Happy 15th Birthday and Shares New Photo of Collin and Hannah

by Corinne Heller | Fri., May. 10, 2019 7:47 AM

Jon Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, Collin Gosselin

Instagram / Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin paid tribute to his and Kate Gosselin's sextuplets on their 15th birthday, as he celebrated their special day with the two that live with him.

He posted on his Instagram page on Friday a photo of him standing with Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin outside his Pennsylvania home, writing, "Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad."

Last year, Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin, who had spent time away from his family at an out-of-state educational program for kids with special needs, and also said Hannah lives with him "permanently." Their sextuplet siblings live with their mother, Jon's ex-wife and former Jon & Kate Plus 8 co-star, and the former couple also shares 18-year-old twin daughters.

In November, Collin visited his dad's current home for the first time in three years. Jon celebrated Christmas and the New Year's holiday with the boy, Hannah, his girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her children, Jordan Conrad and Jesse Conrad.

While Collin and Hannah live with their father, Jon had said in December that the other four sextuplets "aren't talking to me." 

Over the past few years, he has occasionally posted photos of him with his younger kids and has consistently posted birthday tributes to them and twins Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin, whose relationship with him has been strained for a while.

In 2016, Cara told People, "I wouldn't even know what to say about him."

"He makes it seem like we're being kept from him, which is insane," Mady told the outlet. "He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don't want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen. He doesn't even know us."

