The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Are Set to Air on November 10, So Mark Your Calendars!

Fri., May. 10, 2019
The fall is heating up on E! thanks to the second annual E! People's Choice Awards!
Following the network's debut as the host of the People's Choice Awards last year, the iconic award show is coming back in November 2019 and it's going to be bigger and better...with just the right amount of pop culture pizzazz.
On Friday, E! announced that the 2019 PCAs will air on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. on E! and will be broadcasting once again from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Last year, Victoria Beckham won the Fashion Icon Award, Melissa McCarthy won the People's Icon Award and Bryan Stevenson was presented with the People's Champion Award by John Legend...and that was only the beginning.
There were amazing guests who swarmed the red carpet, appearances by top stars in the People's Pyramid and singers Nikki Minaj, Legend and Rita Oraall set the stage on fire with their performances throughout the night.
This year the PCAs will be bringing back all 43 categories for you to vote on including, "The Movie of 2019," "The Show of 2019," "The Album of 2019" and "The Beauty Influencer of 2019," so get ready to pick your favorite as the champion.
Come November, the award show will again be produced by Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager and Wilshire Studios, which means the home of pop culture is gearing up for another star-studded and fun-filled event that you won't want to miss.
The network's inaugural telecast of the award show generated a total of 34 million engagements with E!-produced digital and social content, reached 4.1 million total viewers and according to Neilson Social, the event ranks as the No. 1 most social telecast season to date for ad-supported cable networks.
Plus, as you probably already know, the People's Choice Awards are the only award show that is voted on by the people and for the people, so your voice matters and counts even more!
Don't miss the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards when they air on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. on E!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
