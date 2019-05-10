The Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Finale Promo Will Increase Your Anxiety Levels

Would it be a Grey's Anatomy season finale without some kind of weather event? The answer, you know it, is no.

In the Thursday, May 16 episode, "Jump Into the Fog," a fog rolls in as the doctors of Grey Sloan navigate many personal issues. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex (Justin Chambers) attempt to save Gus, and Levi (Jake Borelli) talks some sense into a struggling Nico (Alex Landi).

Those personal issues? They include DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) taking the fall for insurance fraud and heading to jail. The fraud was something she was well aware of, but he's taking the rap for it. Won't somebody think of the MerLuca shippers?!