The Wait Is Over: Listen to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's New Song ''I Don't Care''

The time is finally here, music lovers!

After much anticipation and immense excitement, Ed Sheeran has released a new single featuring Justin Biebercalled "I Don't Care." Contrary to the song's title, fans of the two superstars most certainly care. The dynamic duo's song is an upbeat tune that will def be your new weekend jam, and you can already listen to it here on several streaming services.

Leading up to the release, both the 25-year-old star and the "Shape of You" singer teased their collaboration on social media. At first, fans weren't sure if the two were joining forces to work on new music, but after several hints, it was obvious what they were up to.

"I have a song with this sexy beast coming out Friday. Less than 48 hours," Bieber shared on Instagram on Thursday, making it crystal clear that he was back in the music game.