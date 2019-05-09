Catch Katy Perry and Her Shoes on QVC!

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 9, 2019 2:22 PM

E-Comm: Katy Perry, QVC

QVC

Katy Perry has long been a style icon in our eyes.

No matter the occasion, it's hard not to notice her unique and whimsical fashion sense. Sometimes she's dressed up and sometimes she's full-out glam, but in all instances she stands out. That's why we were psyched when she launched her namesake shoe brand, Katy Perry Footwear. If you haven't test driven her shoes before, allow us to introduce you. Actually, we'll let Katy herself introduce you because she is going to be making a live appearance on QVC tonight at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT to discuss this very topic.

Be sure you tune in to shop the collection, but keep scrolling to shop our favorites right now! 

E-Comm: Katy Perry, QVC

QVC

We plan on wearing these sweet watermelon heels to our next picnic or bbq. 

SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Novelty Heeled Sandals The Picolo, $149 at QVC

E-Comm: Katy Perry, QVC

QVC

Somehow these comfy metallic slides are equally as over-the-top as they are casual. We like it. 

SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Slide Sandals The Jimmi Metallic, $49 at QVC

E-Comm: Katy Perry, QVC

QVC

These nude polka dot heels make us feel like a sexy pin-up girl, but in a low-key way. 

SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Pointed Toe Pumps The Sissy, $89 at QVC

E-Comm: Katy Perry, QVC

QVC

Loafers are a classic, but these embellished glitzy ones are just more fun. 

SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Embellished Loafers The Turner, $69 at QVC

E-Comm: Katy Perry, QVC

QVC

We love pumps—period. The only thing that makes us love 'em more? A fun rainbow pattern!

SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Pumps The Sissy, $89 at QVC

