Catch Katy Perry and Her Shoes on QVC!

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 9, 2019 2:22 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Katy Perry has long been a style icon in our eyes.
No matter the occasion, it's hard not to notice her unique and whimsical fashion sense. Sometimes she's dressed up and sometimes she's full-out glam, but in all instances she stands out. That's why we were psyched when she launched her namesake shoe brand, Katy Perry Footwear. If you haven't test driven her shoes before, allow us to introduce you. Actually, we'll let Katy herself introduce you because she is going to be making a live appearance on QVC tonight at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT to discuss this very topic.
Be sure you tune in to shop the collection, but keep scrolling to shop our favorites right now!
We plan on wearing these sweet watermelon heels to our next picnic or bbq.
SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Novelty Heeled Sandals The Picolo, $149 at QVC
Somehow these comfy metallic slides are equally as over-the-top as they are casual. We like it.
SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Slide Sandals The Jimmi Metallic, $49 at QVC
These nude polka dot heels make us feel like a sexy pin-up girl, but in a low-key way.
SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Pointed Toe Pumps The Sissy, $89 at QVC
Loafers are a classic, but these embellished glitzy ones are just more fun.
SHOP NOW: Katy Perry Embellished Loafers The Turner, $69 at QVC
We love pumps—period. The only thing that makes us love 'em more? A fun rainbow pattern!
