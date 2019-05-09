CBS Renews Six Dramas—See What TV Shows Are Still on the Bubble

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 9, 2019 1:26 PM

Madam Secretary

CBS

Despite controversy, despite some slumping ratings, CBS is bringing back many of its dramas.

Michael Weatherly's Bull, Hawaii Five-0 starring Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan, MacGyver starring Lucas Till, Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T., David Boreanaz's SEAL Team and Madam Secretary starring Téa Leoni will all return to CBS. The renewals are for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

It will be the third season for S.W.A.T. and SEAL Team, season 10 for Hawaii Five-0, season six for Madame Secretary and season four for MacGyver. These renewals leave just a few comedies and recent addition to the line-up The Code in limbo.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

The network previously announced renewals for Young Sheldon, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods, FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood.

Below, find out what other shows await news on their fates.

This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

By no means will This Is Us get canceled. Renewal is coming, and rumors indicate it'll be for multiple seasons.

The Village

NBC

The Village (NBC)

A disappointing debut didn't really course correct in the key 18-49 demographic. It could go either way.

AP Bio, A.P. Bio

NBC

AP Bio (NBC)

Ratings fell between the first and second season (the first was not well-rated), so don't expect to return to school here.

I Feel Bad

NBC

I Feel Bad (NBC)

This comedy never got additional episodes from NBC and is as good as canceled.

Abby's, Natalie Morales

NBC

Abby's (NBC)

Ratings are not on Abby's side here.

Blindspot

NBC

Blindspot (NBC)

This show has been on the bubble before. Will now be the time it slides over to cancellation?

The Enemy Within, NBC

NBC

The Enemy Within (NBC)

NBC's newest conspiracy drama is a strong performer on DVR, but has shed viewers as weeks went by.

Proven Innocent, Fox

Fox

Proven Innocent (Fox)

Despite star power, it's not looking good for this legal drama.

Lethal Weapon, Damon Wayans

Fox

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

A renewal is unlikely here. As ratings fell, Damon Wayans said he was leaving the show...Despite walking back some comments, the future doesn't look good.

The Cool Kids, Fox

Fox

The Cool Kids (Fox)

Expect these Kids to come back.

The Orville

Fox

The Orville (Fox)

Ratings took a nosedive in season two. Is Seth MacFarlane enough to keep the show afloat?

The Passage

Fox

The Passage (Fox)

Despite fan-favorite source material, Fox has yet to renew The Passage. Ratings fell after premiere, but remained pretty stable after. Could go either way.

Star Season 2

Fox

Star (Fox)

Fox likes to be in the Lee Daniels business, this will probably be back.

SEAL Team

CBS

RENEWED: SEAL Team (CBS)

David Boreanaz is back on the watch.

Earlier: Military dramas are CBS's bread and butter, it'll be back.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

RENEWED: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

The remake of the classic show and movie of the same name will return for a third season.

Earlier: Shemar Moore's police procedural will likely return.

Bull

CBS

RENEWED: Bull (CBS)

Despite the controversy, Bull rides again.

Earlier: Michael Weatherly's drama was at the center of some controversy, and ratings have fallen. Enough to warrant cancellation?

Madam Secretary, Tea Leoni, Hillary Clinton, Madeline Albright, Colin Powell

CBS

RENEWED: Madam Secretary (CBS)

The drama starring Téa Leoni will return for season six.

Earlier: Possibly the network's last "prestige" drama, Madam Secretary has some very famous fans. It's been hailed for its accurate portrayal of politics. If it comes back, it could be as a final season victory lap.

Hawaii Five-0

CBS

RENEWED: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Season 10 is happening!

Earlier: This CBS drama is getting long in the tooth, but ratings are still strong for the Friday-night show.

MacGyver

CBS

RENEWED: MacGyver (CBS)

Lucas Till crafted his way to another season.

Earlier: It takes a lot for CBS to cancel a show, so this will likely be back.

The Code

CBS

The Code (CBS)

This drama starring Dana Delany just premiered to decent ratings, but the jury is still out on renewal chances.

Murphy Brown

CBS

Murphy Brown (CBS)

While there were rumors the show was already canceled, no decision has been made about the revival.

Happy Together

CBS

Happy Together (CBS)

What started out as one of the hottest projects quickly fizzled. CBS didn't order additional episodes here, so it's not looking great.

Fam, Nina Dobrev

CBS

Fam (CBS)

This could go either way, it depends on the strength of CBS's comedy pilots.

Man With a Plan

CBS

Man With a Plan (CBS)

Matt LeBlanc's sitcom you probably forgot he had! It'll likely return.

Life in Pieces

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Life in Pieces (CBS)

This comedy just returned for its fourth season, so it's a bit early to call.

Bless This Mess

ABC

Bless This Mess (ABC)

Established stars may not be enough to save this comedy. However, it's too soon to tell how it'll do.

For the People

ABC

For the People (ABC)

Another Shondaland show, this one has struggled more in the ratings and is definitely on the bubble.

The Rookie, Nathan Fillion

ABC

The Rookie (ABC)

Nathan Fillion's return to ABC was well-received, this will likely return.

Whiskey Cavalier

ABC

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC)

Big names don't always equal big ratings. The price tag may be too much for a second season.

Splitting Up Together

ABC

Splitting Up Together (ABC)

Season two of the comedy tumbled in the ratings leaving its future uncertain.

The Fix

ABC

The Fix (ABC)

This new drama from Marcia Clark is definitely on the chopping block.

Speechless

ABC

Speechless (ABC)

Expect to have Micah Fowler and Minnie Driver back again.

Fresh Off The Boat

ABC

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

The ABC sitcom just hit 100 episodes, it'll be back.

American Housewife

ABC

American Housewife (ABC)

Expect to see Katy Mixon back on your TV next year.

The Kids Are Alright

ABC

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

ABC's family sitcom brand is strong. Strong enough to get this show another season? TBD.

Single Parents

ABC

Single Parents (ABC)

One of the few breakout hits of the season, Single Parents will likely return to ABC.

Schooled

ABC

Schooled (ABC)

ABC's new Goldbergs spinoff will likely return for a second season.

The Goldbergs

ABC

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Ratings are still decent for this family comedy now in its sixth season. It'll be back.

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder, HTGAWM

ABC

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

If and when ABC is ready to let Viola Davis go, they'll likely play up the final season of HTGAWM.

Station 19, Jaina Lee Ortiz

ABC

Station 19 (ABC)

With Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, ABC is likely going to keep as many of her shows around as possible.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

ABC is not going to cancel Grey's Anatomy, it just hasn't formally renewed the series for season 16.

