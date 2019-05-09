Prince Harry Opens Up About Missing Late Mom Princess Diana Days After Baby Archie's Birth

Prince Harry opened up about missing late mom Princess Diana while speaking in the Netherlands on Thursday, his first formal engagement and overseas trip since his wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child earlier this week.

The couple's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Monday. Harry and Meghan debuted the baby at a small press photo call at Windsor Castle two days later and the Duke of Sussex jetted off to the Hague the following morning to spend a few hours at the Hague to attend a presentation for the 2020 Invictus Games, which will be held in the city, before returning to the U.K. Harry is a royal patron of the annual international Paralympic-style event for wounded and ill veterans and military servicemen and women.

Former soldier and would-be competitor Dennis van der Stroon met with Harry and told the press that that they about family and losing a mother. Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at age 36.

"He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother," van der Stroon said about Harry.