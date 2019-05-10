Will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Stars Nicole and Azan Ever Get Married?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 10, 2019 9:00 AM
After two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, Nicole and Azan are still not married. Now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nicole's family wants to know what exactly is going on. In the exclusive sneak peek above, her family gathers for May's birthday party and gets down to business with the questions.
Nicole just returned from Morocco, where she was supposed to marry Azan. Instead, they said they were starting a business with the money they had for the wedding. There is no business. So, what happens now?
"Just figuring out my plan to go back," Nicole tells her dad when asked if she's going to stay in Florida.
The current situation confuses just about everyone, especially her mom Robbalee.
"I don't know where she's trying to go from here. They talk about getting married, but the first time it kind of got called off at the last minute, the second time it got called off before I was even supposed to head there. This whole thing just seems like a cycle of nothing," Robbalee says.
TLC
Why didn't they do a low-key ceremony without all the pomp and circumstance?
"I mean, you were there. We told you that we just didn't feel like it was the right time for it. You know, with money and how much it took to put one together," Nicole explains.
How can they be sure Azan and Nicole will tie the knot this time?
"I don't know what his true intent is, but what I saw in Morocco, it was a little unsettling," Robbalee says.
Click play on the video above to hear more from Nicole's family about her relationship with Azan.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?