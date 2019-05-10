Will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Stars Nicole and Azan Ever Get Married?

After two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, Nicole and Azan are still not married. Now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nicole's family wants to know what exactly is going on. In the exclusive sneak peek above, her family gathers for May's birthday party and gets down to business with the questions.

Nicole just returned from Morocco, where she was supposed to marry Azan. Instead, they said they were starting a business with the money they had for the wedding. There is no business. So, what happens now?

"Just figuring out my plan to go back," Nicole tells her dad when asked if she's going to stay in Florida.