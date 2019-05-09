Would Leighton Meester Return for New Gossip Girl? They'll Have to Ask Adam Brody...

Spotted in a Los Angeles fast food restaurant: Real-life couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester in a very awkward situation. But it was all for TV.

Brody appeared in the season one finale of Meester's ABC comedy Single Parents as Derek, the ex of Meester's character Angie. In the episode, "Ketchup," Angie learns that Derek lives near Space Camp and she confronts him for leaving her while she was pregnant. Things got awkward, and ended on a bit of a cliffhanger.

"I think the door has been opened and there's a little stopper in the door and it hasn't closed back up, and that's the important part. Sort of a cliffhanger, so…" Brody told E! News.

The real-life happily married couple launched to fame on projects from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. For Brody it was The O.C., Gossip Girl for Meester. In this climate of remakes, reboots and revivals, would they return to their TV roots?

"No one's every asked me," Meester told E! News about returning to Gossip Girl. "No one's every talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never, so I don't know. No one's sent me that information, it's coming from you."

"They should send it to me, I'll look it over and I'll decide," Brody joked.

CW boss Mark Pedowitz made headlines when he revealed there were some discussions about a new Gossip Girl, but just discussion at this point. "I don't know what it would be," Pedowitz told reporters at the 2019 winter Television Critics Association press tour, but he noted it all comes down to Schwartz and Savage.

Click play on the video above to hear what he had to say about a potential return to The O.C.

