What Was Going on With That Awkward The Real Housewives of New York City Speech? Sonja and Dorinda Explain

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 9, 2019 9:13 AM
It doesn't get much more awkward than what happened on The Real Housewives of New York City with Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer.
The trio were at a charity function for survivors of sexual abuse, Ramona couldn't get the head of the organization's name right, they spoke over each other—and Bridie—repeatedly. It was a cringe-worthy moment that went viral on Twitter ahead of the episode.
"You picked up the speech right away, I thought you did a great job," Sonja told Dorinda on the RHONY after show. "I know we looked like the Three Stooges a bit, but…I think you were a saving grace if anything."
During the speech, Sonja started laughing, Ramona fumbled her words and Dorinda tried to correct the course of the sinking ship of a presentation.
"I was hoping to save her. Here's the thing: She wanted us involved in this charity, but she did she really?" Dorinda said, noting that Ramona just wanted her guest list. "At the end of the day, I see it often. It's sort of that hogging that picture thing. But in this moment, I thought I was saving her because she wasn't mentioning anything about the charity, and you can't do that. So, but I don't care."
"She should've had a teleprompter," Sonja said.
Sonja and Dorinda said they think Ramona doesn't have the right delivery for a charity of this nature, nor was she prepared for the event.
"For her, I think it was more of a social event," Dorinda said.
"She was very concerned about who was going to be there," Sonja said.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
