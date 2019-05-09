Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Evan Bass

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 9, 2019 8:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Carly Waddell, Evan Bass

Congratulations are in order for Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple are expecting their second child together. The proud parents announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday. The family photo showed the proud papa holding a six-pack of beer while the happy mama held up her sonogram. Their darling daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn Bass also looked quite surprised. 

"Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!" Waddell wrote in part of her Instagram post. "We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella's little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven't been on social media as much...well, this is why!)"

Fans first met Waddell on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and was reintroduced to her on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile, Bass won fans over on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and went on to win Waddell's heart on season three of Bachelor in Paradise.

After getting engaged on the ABC show, the two went on to have a televised wedding in 2017. The couple then welcome their first child together in February 2018. Bass also has three sons—Nathan, Liam and Ensley, from a prior relationship. In fact, Nathan was the one to snap the picture for the pregnancy announcement.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Babies , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke

Did Emilia Clarke Solve the Mystery of Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup?

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo's Hottest Photos Prove He's Not Like All the Boys We've Loved Before...He's Better

All That, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server

Some Vital Information: All That Reboot Adds Original Cast Members, Fan-Favorite Sketches

Zayn Malik, Zhavia Ward

Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward Grant Your Wish With "A Whole New World" Cover

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

From Personality to Pranks: 4 Things to Know About George and Amal Clooney's Twins

Sophie Perry, Luke Perry, Instagram

Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Honors Him With Meaningful Tattoo

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Engagement, Ring

Hilary Duff Is Engaged to Matthew Koma: See Her Ring

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.