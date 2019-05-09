Did Emilia Clarke Solve the Mystery of Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup?

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 9, 2019 8:04 AM
HBO
Forget crazy theories about Bran Stark being the Night King, we're all in on the mystery of Game of Thrones' coffee cup.
In a scene in the fourth episode of the final season, an errant coffee cup could be seen next to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) while she looked over to Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The cup has since been edited out of the show.
"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," HBO said in a statement after the errant cup went viral.
But whose cup was it? While appearing on Conan, Liam Cunningham, Davos Seaworth on the series, brought Conan O'Brien "the cup" (it wasn't really the cup).
"These things happen. It's a big job, people run in, and Emilia probably drinks too much coffee," Cunningham said.
"What a bastard!" Clarke told The Los Angeles Times with a laugh. "I don't even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was. Liam's a cheeky one. The funny thing is in Belfast, there is no craft coffee selling Starbucks. Unless we've got the Americans in, some hotshot producer, and then we'll have Starbucks lying around."
She went to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of her with a cup in hand alongside Peter Dinklage and visiting former cast member Jason Momoa.
"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....[fire emoji] @prideofgypsiesyou so fire you make my hair turn blue," she said. See the picture below.
"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa.... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue," Emilia Clarke posted. "#forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons"
To celebrate her time on the series, Bella Ramsey posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos, including this one with Isaac Hempstead Wright.
Bella Ramsey, the young actress who portrays Lyanna Mormont, posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos following the Battle of Winterfell.
Joe Dempsie, Gendry on the series, with Bella Ramsey in a snap from the young actress.
Bella Ramsey posted this behind-the-scenes photo as part of a tribute to her character, Lyanna Mormont.
"Here's a still taken from the alternate episode 3 ending in which the Night King becomes Bran's carer and they both live happily ever after," Isaac Hempstead Wright posted.
"GiantKILLER and Mr. GiantBABE!What a blast to work with @bellaramsey A super talented, hard working and fearless actor (and worrier!) #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell," Kristofer Hivju posted.
Emilia Clarke posted this tribute along with lyrics from Tina Turner's hit song "Simply the Best."
Actor Alfie Allen posted this image of Theon's armor on Instagram with a simple caption: the broken heart emoji.
"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.
"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."
"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.
"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.
"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.
"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
