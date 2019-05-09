From Personality to Pranks: 4 Things to Know About George and Amal Clooney's Twins

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 9, 2019 7:55 AM
Nearly two years ago, George Clooney's life changed forever—he came a father.
It was back in June 2017 that the Oscar winner and his wife, barrister Amal Clooney, welcomed their first children together, twins Alexander and Ella.
"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep told E! News in a playful statement at the time. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
Of course, the Catch-22 star emerged a proud new dad ready to tackle his latest personal role. "Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky," he told The Hollywood Reporter a few months later.
Fortunately for the very busy parents, it sounds like their little ones, though about to turn the so-called "terrible twos," are not terrible at all.
"They're not terrible twos. They're good kids," Clooney assured Today's Savannah Guthrie.
Here are few more things to know about the Clooney kids:
1. Twins, But Not Identical
Sure, the brother and sister are twins, but that doesn't mean they're completely alike. "They really come out with the personalities they're born with," he told Guthrie. "My daughter will be like, 'Sit down'...They're just completely different personalities." He also told Ellen DeGeneres Alexander is currently taller. As for their interests, according to Clooney, Ella slept in Amal's closet while Alexander "goes outside and hugs my car."
2. Taking After Dad
The Hollywood A-lister is known to be a consummate prankster, something his little ones have apparently picked up. "They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," he revealed to Guthrie. According to Clooney, the youngsters put peanut butter on their shoes so it looks like "poo poo."
3. Babies in Britain
Since they live in England and have a British mother, the little ones have seemingly picked up on the native accent. "The other day, my son said zehbra," Clooney told E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I'm working on that though. I'll get it back."
4. Ciao, Papà!
The youngsters are already on their way to becoming bilingual. Thanks to an Italian nanny, the two "already can do their ABCs in Italian and English," Clooney shared on Today. He also revealed to DeGeneres they can count u to 20 in both languages. Impressive!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?