Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Honors Him With Meaningful Tattoo

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 9, 2019 7:54 AM
Luke Perry's daughter has paid tribute to her late dad with a symbolic tattoo.
Sophie Perry, 18, answered fans' random questions on her Instagram Story on Wednesday and during the session, she revealed her new ink: a wild mushroom tattooed on her wrist.
"The mushroom is symbolic of my dad," she said, noting a recent Instagram post she had made, in which she had confirmed that the late Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Riverdale actor was buried in an eco-friendly biodegradable suit made partially of fungus, per his wishes.
The outfit, called an Infinity Burial Suit, is said to "aid in decomposition, work to neutralize toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life."
Luke died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke and was later laid to rest in Tennessee, where he owned a farm.
Instagram / Sophie Perry
In addition to Sophie, he is survived by son Jack Perry, 21, the actors' kids' mom and his ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, and other family members.
Instagram / Sophie Perry
During the fan Q&A session, Sophie, who is currently in Malawi doing volunteer work, was asked about a favorite memory of her father that is not too personal to share.
Instagram / Sophie Perry
"When I was kid, we'd go to the Santa Monica Pier and ride the Sea Dragon and when I was scared, he would sing 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin to me," she said.
When asked if she misses her dad, she wrote, "Every moment of every day. I will NEVER not miss him."
What Was Going on With That Awkward The Real Housewives of New York City Speech? Sonja and Dorinda Explain
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?