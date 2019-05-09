Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Honors Him With Meaningful Tattoo

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 9, 2019 7:54 AM

Luke Perry's daughter has paid tribute to her late dad with a symbolic tattoo.

Sophie Perry, 18, answered fans' random questions on her Instagram Story on Wednesday and during the session, she revealed her new ink: a wild mushroom tattooed on her wrist.

"The mushroom is symbolic of my dad," she said, noting a recent Instagram post she had made, in which she had confirmed that the late Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Riverdale actor was buried in an eco-friendly biodegradable suit made partially of fungus, per his wishes.

The outfit, called an Infinity Burial Suit, is said to "aid in decomposition, work to neutralize toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life."

Photos

Luke Perry: Life in Pictures

Luke died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke and was later laid to rest in Tennessee, where he owned a farm.

Sophie Perry, Luke Perry, Daughter, Tattoo, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Perry

In addition to Sophie, he is survived by son Jack Perry, 21, the actors' kids' mom and his ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, and other family members.

Sophie Perry, Luke Perry, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Perry

During the fan Q&A session, Sophie, who is currently in Malawi doing volunteer work, was asked about a favorite memory of her father that is not too personal to share.

Sophie Perry, Luke Perry, Daughter, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Perry

"When I was kid, we'd go to the Santa Monica Pier and ride the Sea Dragon and when I was scared, he would sing 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin to me," she said.

When asked if she misses her dad, she wrote, "Every moment of every day. I will NEVER not miss him."

