Hilary Duff Is Engaged to Matthew Koma: See Her Ring

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 9, 2019 7:44 AM

Hilary Duff is getting married again!

The 31-year-old Younger star and singer revealed on Thursday that she and longtime partner Matthew Koma, with whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Banks, had gotten engaged.

"He asked me to be his wife♥️," she wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the two, with her showcasing a large diamond engagement ring.

"I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff," Koma wrote on his own Instagram page, alongside the same pics.

Neither star gave details about the proposal but they did geo-tag their posts "New York, New York."

This will mark the second marriage for Duff, who in 2016 finalized a divorce from hockey player Mike Comrie after six years of marriage. The two share a 7-year-old son, Luca.

Duff and Koma, a 31-year-old musician, had dated for a few months before calling it quits in March 2017. She went on to briefly date Ely Sandvik before getting back together with Koma later that year.

"Timing is such a big deal...third time's a charm!" Duff said on The Talk that December.

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

