Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 9, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As you're probably very well aware, thanks to the invites from your soon-to-be married friends, wedding season is upon us.
We'll be real with you, we love weddings. What we don't love quite as much is spending money on weddings. Weddings are expensive, but your wedding guest dress honestly doesn't have to be. Yeah, it's easy to buy a $200 dress, and sometimes it's worth it. But if you can get a stunning cocktail dress for under $50…you better!
Our favorites for the season are below!
forever21.com
This plunging neckline maxi dress is our ideal spring wedding dress.
boohoo.com
This off-the-shoulder bodycon number is the perfect day to night dress.
boohoo.com
This baby pink textured dress feels extra sophisticated, does it not?
forever21.com
This fluttery yellow dress is just asking to be worn to an outdoor wedding.
boohoo.com
Yes please to this neon green mini dress moment.
missguidedus.com
Our advice: Go extra glam with this sparkly midi dress.
SHOP NOW:
$82 $45 at Missguided
revolve.com/
Looking for a designer dress at a discount price? Here you go, girl!
revolve.com/
We're big fans of velvet pink mini dress situation for the wedding scene.
revolve.com/
A velvet wrap dress that'll transition from spring weddings to the winter party circuit? We're all about it.
forever21.com
We'd give this moody floral number a spin at a nighttime wedding setting, you feel us?
forever21.com
This sunny yellow dress feels like a good pick for an outdoor day wedding, you know?
forever21.com
We'd wear this leopard stunner pretty much anywhere this season, tbh.
forever21.com
It doesn't get spicier than in this red hot (wedding appropriate) number.
SHOP NOW: $17.90 at Forever 21
boohoo.com
The flared sleeves give this wrap dress a casual vibe.
boohoo.com
This lacy black number is sweet and just the right amount of sexy.
