BRAND NEW
SUNDAYS, 9e|6p

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Dishes on Her Met Gala Look

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., May. 8, 2019 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday with her look described as a "California girl stepping out of the ocean."

Well, she sure did live up to that description.

The KKW Beauty owner arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual gala, whose theme this year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Kim wore a body-hugging nude dress designed by Thierry Mugler, which apparently took eight months to make. She wore her hair down in some loose waves which, along with her makeup, truly exuded a "California girl stepping out of the ocean" vibe.

E! News got a behind-the-scenes look with Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton who explained the steps and what products he used. Now, anyone can channel their inner Kim and her stunning Met Gala look.

According to Appleton, it's pretty imperative that the styling is done on already wet hair. Then, products can be added and styled with a diffuser.

Read

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Really Fit Into Her 2019 Met Gala Dress

Kim's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic explained to E! News on Monday how he achieved her "wet" look. 

He told us, "For this look, we wanted Kim to appear wet, making it seem as if she just walked out of a body of water."

Dedivanovic said that he used a number of Tatcha products, including Luminous Lifting Masks, Dewy Skin Cream, Violet C Brightening Serum, Dewy Skin Mist, Rice Polish and Silk Canvas primer to start. For the actual makeup itself, he turned to Kim's own makeup line and used KKW Beauty.

Her lip liner hasn't even gone public yet. He did her lips with the "new KKW Beauty Creme Lip Liner in 1.5," and that will be released on May 10.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kim made her jaunt up the pink carpet look rather effortless, however it turns out that actually fitting into her dress was anything but easy. The lawyer-in-training explained to Vogue in a video that her dress required three people to help tie the corset. The Thierry Mugler dress was so tight on her she blatantly admitted she "won't be able to pee for about four hours."

"Okay, so Anna [Wintour], if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why," she joked to the magazine.

The dress itself was representative of her close relationship with the designer. Kim told E! News' Zuri Hall on the carpet before the gala that her special dress was "the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler."

She called wearing his design "such an honor."

This is hardly the first time she's modeled Mugler's dresses. In February, she traveled to Montreal for an event at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts for a special dinner in honor of Mugler, whom the museum was honoring with a special exhibition. Kim wore a number of his dresses and even looked like a Greek goddess in one of them.

While Kim's Met Gala was one to remember, she got called out by many people on social media for how small her waist looked. Kim's personal trainer Melisa Alcantara defended her client on Instagram and praised Kim for how hard she works every day.

"To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f--king week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated," Alcantara wrote.

She continued, "3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! MOST IMPORTANTLY I don't give s--t about your opinions on her body, if you think [it's] fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!" 

Kim's Met Gala gown wasn't her only look of the evening. She hosted a star-studded after-party at Up&Down in New York and attendees included her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gigi Hadid, Trevor Noah, Michael B. Jordan and Winnie Harlow.

Check out the photos below to get an inside look at the after-party!

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

All supermodels are welcome at this after-party sponsored by Kurvana at Up&Down in New York City. 

KIm Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner

The party don't start until these sisters walk in! 

Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Hailey Bieber & Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model meet up inside Up&Down for a party that lasted well into the morning. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The hostess with the mostess cuddles up next to her husband inside the A-list party featuring McDonalds' world-famous french fries. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, 2019 Met Gala

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

How you doin', power couple? The new parents enjoy an evening out after the 2019 Met Gala

Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

Tiffany Haddish & Tracee Ellis Ross

Oh yes, it's ladies night and these two Hollywood stars are ready to party! 

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

Kendall Jenner

Keeping up with the reality star's looks in New York City has never been harder on a star-studded night like today. 

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

Date night done right! After rocking the red carpet, the Hollywood couple can't help but stop by Kim Kardashian's star-studded event. 

Idris Elba, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Idris Elba

Turn down for what?! The Hollywood actor and DJ opts for a more casual outfit for his late night out in the Big Apple. 

Article continues below

Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monae, Danai Gurira, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Mona & Danai Gurira

Girls just want to have fun—especially on New York's biggest night for fashion. 

Winnie Harlow, Trevor Noah, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Winnie Harlow & Trevor Noah

Did these two have a good time at the party? Perhaps their faces says it all. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

"This Camp theme deserves two looks," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted before showcasing her second outfit of the night. 

Article continues below

Hailey Bieber, 2019 Met Gala After-Party

Instagram

Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner documented her BFF dancing up a storm inside UP&Down. 

Trevor Noah, Idris Elba, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Trevor Noah & Idris Elba

You just never know who you'll run into inside Kim Kardashian's bash! 

Check out the video above to get the details on Kim's wet hair look.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Top Stories , Kardashians , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Is Coming Back With an Interactive Special on Netflix

KJ Apa's Best Dating App Tips

Luann de Lesseps

RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Will Ride her Cabaret High Horse All the Way Thank You Very Much

Winnie Harlow & "E! News" Get Ready for 2019 Met Gala

Get Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala Hairstyle

Celebrity Mother Update: Hilary Duff, Hoda Kotb & "Snooki"

Prince George, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Why Royal Fans Think Prince George Accidentally Revealed Baby Archie's Name Back in January

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.