Why Royal Fans Think Prince George Accidentally Revealed Baby Archie's Name Back in January

Kids say the darndest things!

All eyes were on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they introduced their son to the world on Wednesday morning. The first-time parents smiled from ear-to-ear as they held their baby boy and revealed his name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

While the royal baby's name came as a surprise to almost everyone, it looks like Prince George was right on the money this whole time.

Back in January, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son apparently took a liking to the name Archie, and told a woman on the street that it was his moniker. The Sun, who first reported on the cute moment, shared that the 5-year-old royal and his sister Princess Charlotte were visiting their grandmother Carole Middleton when a woman walking a dog came across them. The two royals were playing when Prince George started petting her dog and spilled the beans about his "name."