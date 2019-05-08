Chrissy Teigen Is Seeing Double as Daughter Luna Recreates Her Iconic Cringe Meme

Luna Stephens is truly Chrissy Teigen's mini-me.

While some people say that the tiny-tike bares a striking resemblance to her father, John Legend, others are pointing to a new photo of Luna as evidence of her Chrissy-esque characteristics. In the hilarious pic, the 3-year-old wears a pair of headphones while giving the same awkward cringe that her mother wore when John accepted his award at the 2015 Golden Globes awards. Too cute!

Once Chrissy saw the twin moment she shared it on her Instagram with the caption, "O dear."

The side-by-side comparison had their friends and family laughing, with Modern Family star and friend Jesse Tyler Fergusoncommenting, "Amazing."

Halle Berry, Jen Atkin and more stars shared their delight too.