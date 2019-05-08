New Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 Photos Have Cersei Looking Very Happy

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 8, 2019 12:24 PM
It's all come down to this. Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) isn't going down without a fight—and neither is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). But the new episodes from the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones show a happy Cersei and Dany looking a little gloomy.
The photos below don't show much, aside from some concerned looks and troops reading for what is sure to be a huge battle. One picture, aside from the one depicting Cersei's sly smirk, did stand out: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Varys (Conleth Hill) having a little walk and talk. Looks like Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) got her wish and the nugget of information she dropped to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is spreading like wildfire—and potentially causing problems.
Clarke previously teased the fifth episode would be the biggest one yet.
"Episode five is bigger," Clarke said. "Episode five is [exhales]—I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can."
The trailer for the episode features no dialogue, upping the tension.
See the photos below.
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Conleth Hill as Varys.
Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy.
Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland.
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.
Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm.
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
