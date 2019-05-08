New Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 Photos Have Cersei Looking Very Happy

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 8, 2019 12:24 PM

Game of Thrones

HBO

It's all come down to this. Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) isn't going down without a fight—and neither is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). But the new episodes from the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones show a happy Cersei and Dany looking a little gloomy.

The photos below don't show much, aside from some concerned looks and troops reading for what is sure to be a huge battle. One picture, aside from the one depicting Cersei's sly smirk, did stand out: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Varys (Conleth Hill) having a little walk and talk. Looks like Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) got her wish and the nugget of information she dropped to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is spreading like wildfire—and potentially causing problems.

Clarke previously teased the fifth episode would be the biggest one yet.

Photos

Ranking the 25 Most Important Deaths on Game of Thrones

"Episode five is bigger," Clarke said. "Episode five is [exhales]—I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can."

The trailer for the episode features no dialogue, upping the tension.

See the photos below.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Schemes?

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Conleth Hill as Varys.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Dragon Slayer

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Still No Elephants

Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Plotting

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Awaiting Commands

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Concerned?

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

What's She So Happy About?

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

What's Up, Dany?

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Preparing for Battle

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

