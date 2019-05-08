EXCLUSIVE!

From Sharing Beds to Bath Water, TLC's sMothered Explores Outrageous Mother-Daughter Relationships

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 8, 2019 11:30 AM

If you thought you had a close relationship with your mother, think again. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at TLC's newest reality show, sMothered, which takes a look at extreme mother-daughter bonds.

The new series follows four mother-daughter duos—including Cher Hubsher, an infamous star of MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen—who take the term bond to a whole new level. The trailer above features your exclusive sneak peek at just how close these relationships are and asks, "how close is too close?" Is dressing alike too close? Is dressing alike too close? Is sleeping in the same bed too close? Is sharing bathwater too close?

"At TLC, we love showcasing heartwarming families and extreme relationships like viewers have never seen, and our mother/daughter duos in sMothered are unbelievably dynamic," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "We can't wait to introduce these inseparable, obsessed, loving pairs to our loyal TLC fans as they share some of the most challenging and exciting moments in their lives."

 The mother-daughter duos in the show include:

Dawn (59) and Cher (27)
This pair look alike, speak alike and act alike—and they both married Jewish doctors in their early 20s. But their relationship is put to the test when Cher reveals she's been keeping a huge secret from her mom.

Sunhe (50) and Angelica (30)
Sunhe and Angelica sleep in the same bed, which is a very close thing to do, but they also often share the same bath water. Yup. Sunhe has never lived without her daughter, but what happens when Angelica wants to take things with her boyfriend to the next level?

"If I could find the man version of Angelica, I would marry them in a heartbeat," Sunhe says. "She is the love of my life."

Kathy (59) and Cristina (33)
Kathy is a constant presence in Cristina's life, often being more of a co-parent than grandparent. What happens when Cristina's husband and in-laws finally have enough with Kathy pushing the boundaries?
 
Sandra (44) and Mariah (20)
Sandra and Mariah do everything together, including partying and double dating, but Mariah's desire for her mom to have more fun in life causes Sandra to push the limits of traditional mother behavior.

sMothered premieres Sunday, June 9 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

