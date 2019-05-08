Bebe Rexha Sets the Record Straight on Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

The singer also talked about her longtime struggle with body image. She said that she has been "thicker" from a young age and that after she began her music career, her managers wanted her to lose 20 pounds.

"I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments—but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day," she said. "I walk around the house in just underwear and a bra. My therapist told me, 'You should walk around naked; it helps.' I'm like, 'I can't do that yet!'"

"I see pop stars who are super thin," she said. "I could definitely get there. I've done it before, where I was 120-something pounds—and I was just miserable. I was always cold, never eating; I had no ass. Now I look at those pictures like, 'Oh my God, I was so skinny.' But I wouldn't go back there."