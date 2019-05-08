Get the Look: Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

We've been following Meghan Markle's pregnancy fashion to a T, that's no secret.

Pretty much everything she wears goes out of stock because her style is just that on-point. Honestly, who doesn't want to look like the Duchess of Sussex? So when the royal beauty stepped out at Windsor castle for her first photo with the royal baby, we immediately zoomed in on the double-breasted sleeveless white trench dress, from London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner she was sporting.

For real, how stunning is the structured white dress on the new mom? We can totally see ourselves rocking the same look—if only her exact dress were available for purchase.

Lucky for you, we scoured the internet and found a few similar options at various price points (and in a few neutral color options, just for fun!). 

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

Asos

The belted waist here is giving us major Meghan vibes.

SHOP NOW: $64 at Asos

 

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

J. Crew

The simplicity of this dress makes it perfect for spring. 

SHOP NOW: $128 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

3.1 Phillip Lim

We love the exaggerated collar on this designer dress.

SHOP NOW: $963 $482 at Farfetch

Article continues below

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

Amazon

This blazer take will only cost you $11.

SHOP NOW: $11 at Amazon

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

Amazon

The buckle straps here give this dress a sexy feel. 

SHOP NOW: $28-$32 at Amazon

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

Amazon

This off-white one feels professional, but fun. 

SHOP NOW: $8-$30 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

J.Crew

J.Crew can do no wrong. We'd wear this chic dress in any situation. 

SHOP NOW: $98 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

BCBGMaxAzria

The A-line skirt gives this dress a flirty feel. 

SHOP NOW: $298 $208 at Bloomingdale's

E-Comm: Can't Find Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

Fame and Partners

This trench dress is classic through and through. 

SHOP NOW: $249 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

