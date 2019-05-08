"Excited" Kris Jenner Declares Herself Ariana Grande's New "Video Hoe" Before Filming "Thank U, Next"

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., May. 8, 2019 11:00 AM
Kris Jenner's not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom!
So cool, in fact, that—as most of us know by now—she was asked to make a cameo appearance in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video as the second coming of Regina George's mother.
"I got a call from Ariana Grande's team and they asked me if I would be interested in being a part of the new video. And of course I said yes," the KarJenner matriarch explains happily in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I'm so excited. I get to play the mom from Mean Girls!"
Most 90s kids (like Ariana) can attest to the lasting pop cultural significance of Amy Poehler's Mean Girls character, who taught us not all parents feel the same way yours do about watching their kid perform a provocative "Jingle Bell Rock" routine during the high school talent show.
Kris, who dubs herself "one of Ariana Grande's super-fans," puts her own spin on the iconic role when she visits the "Thank U, Next" set later on in the episode.
In the new clip though, she's gushing about the opportunity with daughter Kendall Jenner while the model gets prepped for a photo shoot. Appropriately, she tells her mom the whole thing sounds "cool."
"I wanna be in an Ariana Grande music video," Kendall adds.
"How funny is that?!" Kris laughs. "You know, I'm just a video hoe!"
Witness her understandable enthusiasm firsthand in the clip above!
