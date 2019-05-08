Dream Casting Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin in the College Admissions Scandal TV Show

It was only a matter of time before this happened: The college admissions scandal is (probably) becoming a TV series. Of course we already have casting thoughts about who should play Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin (should they be included in the series).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to Accepted, a new book in the works by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. No network or streaming platform is attached to the series yet. D.V. DeVincentis is writing the script.