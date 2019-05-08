Decoding Archie Harrison: The Meaning Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went with an unusual, non-traditional name for their first child, Archie.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex gave birth on Monday, May 6 to their baby boy and she and her husband, 34, debuted him to the world and to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, after which they revealed the child's name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Let's decode the name.

Archie: According to nameberry.com: "Archie is a boy's name of German origin meaning 'truly brave." Archie was the 18th most popular name for boys in England and Wales in 2017, according to the U.K. Office for National Statistics.

The name also may have a special meaning for the royal family. Note that despite speculation, the couple has not confirmed whether the name is a formal name of a nickname of Archibald.

In January, a woman told the U.K. newspaper The Sun that she saw the couple's nephew and Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child, Prince George, 5, was out playing with sister Princess Charlotte, 3, and their maternal grandmother Carole Middleton near her family home. The woman said she was walking her dog and George started petting it, so she asked him what his name is. She told the newspaper, "To my astonishment, he said, 'I'm called Archie.'"

"This is a most unusual choice [of name], but I am not surprised because I have said that they would go out of the box," royal historian Marlene Koenig told E! News. "There are no Archies or Archibalds in the family. I have said a few times that the parents of non-royals seem to have more leeway, more freedom."