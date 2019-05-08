Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Boy’s Name Revealed: Meet Archie Harrison

At the photo call, Meghan told journalists, "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."

Harry said "parenting is amazing."

"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up," he told the press.

Shortly after the royal baby's birth was announced, Harry spoke out about his son at Windsor Castle.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," Harry said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The couple, who tied the knot almost a year ago on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, welcomed their baby boy on Monday, May 6. They appeared with him for the first time at a press photo call at Windsor castle on Wednesday.

At the time, Harry added that they were "still thinking" about baby names.