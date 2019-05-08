Howard Stern Reveals He Faced a Cancer Scare

Howard Stern is setting his own record straight.

The 65-year-old radio icon faced a cancer scare in 2017 and finally opened up about it almost exactly two years later in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the magazine, Stern had been exhibiting a low white blood cell count, which caught the attention of his doctors. Per THR, they eventually found a growth on his kidney and, with a 90 percent chance it was cancerous, he underwent surgery on May 10, 2017.

He kept the news to a small circle of the most important people in his life and internally panicked. "Now all I'm thinking is, 'I'm going to die,' " he told THR. "And I'm scared sh--less."