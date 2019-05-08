Johnny Galecki's Video of The Big Bang Theory Set Being Torn Down Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

CBS
by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 8, 2019 8:05 AM
CBS
If these behind-the-scenes pictures from the final episode of The Big Bang Theory got to you, well, you better grab some tissues before watching the video below.
Series star Johnny Galecki took to Instagram while he was on set cleaning out his dressing room. While on set, he witnessed the crew tearing down the set of the long-running sitcom. They filmed their last episode on April 30, but it won't air until May 16. Take a look at Galecki's video below and note the accidental—and appropriate—soundtrack. It was just music they had on while working to take down the set.
After the one-hour series finale, CBS will air Unraveling the Mystery: a Big Bang Farewell, a 30-minute special starring Kaley Cuoco and Galecki. The special will feature the two stars sharing secrets and personal stories from the last 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory.
See behind-the-scenes photos from the finale below.
"Final group scene," Kaley Cuoco posted with heart emojis. "That's a wrap."
"This set. Getting packed up," Kevin Sussman posted.
"The friends you make along the way... One of the best things about showing up to Stage 25 all these years has been seeing @themelissarauch's smiling face," Kevin Sussman posted. Melissa Rauch reposted and added, "While Stuart may have taken up residence in the Wolowitz household @kevsussman took up residence in a special place in my heart."
Article continues below
"Knock, knock, knock, thank you...Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words "love" and "gratitude" come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you," Jim Parsons posted. "(oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar - talk about good timing...may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i've had the pleasure to know and work with you both)"
"Gonna miss napping next to @missmayim. We nap in adjacent dressing rooms, so we simulated what that would look like if you removed the wall. Did I mention that Mayim's room is also where I've had some of my most productive psychotherapy sessions? Thank you Dr. Bialik," Kevin Sussman posted.
"Goodnight, Pasadena," Melissa Rauch posted.
Article continues below
"#SimonHelberg and I have logged so many hours talking about acting and theater and film and everything we're passionate about and have been blessed to be able to do for a living. One of the funniest people I've ever met, on screen and off. With all the phenomenal success of the show, Simon's passion for the work has never changed. Still exploring. Still asking questions. Still doing spot on impressions of Christopher Walken that make you spit your milk out. Love this guy," Kevin Sussman posted.
"Leonard Hofstadter, PhD," Johnny Galecki posted.
The Big Bang Theory series finale airs Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?