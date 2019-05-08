Why Denise Richards Revealed Her "Happy Ending" Story on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Since joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards has been a breath of fresh air on a show that can easily be overtaken by a singular issue (*cough* Puppygate *cough*). Denise has been open about her life in the limelight and pulled back the curtains on what the tabloids don't report about. That continued in the Tuesday, May 7 episode when she talked about happy endings. Yep, that kind of happy ending.

After getting a massage while camping with costars Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, Denise opened up about her experience with massages ending with happy endings—she's had one—and how she got one for her now-husband Aaron. This became an extended topic of conversation for all involved, but Denise rolled with it. The conversation continued on the RHOBH after show.