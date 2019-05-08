See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby's First Photos

by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 8, 2019 5:59 AM

It's Baby Sussex's first photo shoot!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their newborn son to the world via a small photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, two days after the Duchess of Sussex gave birth.

Wearing a chic white dress, she stood by her husband as he cradled the child, wrapped in an ivory baby shawl. The new parents could not look happier as they spoke about their son, who Meghan described as a "dream."

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."

Meghan and Harry have not yet revealed the name of their son to the world.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

See photos from Meghan and Harry's baby's debut:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Presenting the Family of 3

The happy parents emerge with their son to greet a small group of journalists.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

All Smiles

Presenting Baby Sussex!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Ready for His Close-Up

Baby Sussex sleeps peacefully as his parents talk to the press.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Mother and Child

Meghan dotes upon her son.

E-comm: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Standing Proud

The two pose for pics with their new baby.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Doting Parents

The new mom and dad could not be happier.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

"Thrilled"

We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up," Harry told the press.

E-comm: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Baby Bliss

The two could barely take their eyes off their newborn.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Hello!

Meghan waves at the camera.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Goodbye for Now

The happy parents leave with their baby.

The Duke of Sussex says that "parenting is amazing."

"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up," he told the press.

 

 

